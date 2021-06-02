KILLINGSWORTH, Terry



Rev. Terry T. Killingsworth of Palmetto, GA, passed away on May 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Hicks Killingsworth; sons, Tim Killingsworth and his wife, Lynne of Kennesaw, GA; Joe Killingsworth and his wife, Heather of Milton, GA; Todd Killingsworth and his wife, Amy of Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Joy (Larry) Warren, Amy Killingsworth; Parker Killingsworth, Ben Killingsworth, Sam Killingsworth, Jake Silvia and Shay Silvia; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox and Evelyn Warren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 PM at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 1082 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville, GA with Rev. Philip Johnson and Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment services will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Headland, AL. Those wishing may sign the online guest registry at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home. To leave condolences, please visit www.parrottfuneralhome.com.



