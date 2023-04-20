X

Killian, Joyce

Obituaries
KILLIAN, Joyce C.

Joyce Elaine Callaway Killian, 78, a native of Athens, Georgia, and longtime resident of Southwest Atlanta, passed away peacefully at her home on April 14, 2023. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clarence Killian, Sr., of Atlanta, GA; son, Clarence Killian, Jr., of Atlanta; son, Daryl (Dwana) Killian of Mableton, GA; grandson, I'an Killian of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Sydney Killian of Mableton, GA; brother, Major Callaway of Irving, Texas; brother, William (Kim) Callaway, Sr., of Athens, Georgia; brother, Terry Callaway of Jefferson, Georgia; and a host of family and friends.

Public viewing will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 from 1– 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 AM, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Damon P. Williams, Senior Pastor, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Her body will lie instate at 10 AM. Family and friends, please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of the service. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing https://pmbcatlanta.com/watch-live/




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

