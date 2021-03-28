Kilgore, Sarah

KILLGORE, Dr., Sarah Helen



Dr. Sarah Helen Killgore, 91, of Decatur died on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A Graveside Service was conducted at Resthaven Cemetery in Decatur on February 20, with Reverend Larry Connelly officiating.



Dr. Killgore was predeceased by her husband, Don L. Killgore and her only child, David W. Killgore. Born in Edison, Dr. Killgore was a graduate of The Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing and went on to obtain a baccalaureate degree in nursing from The University of Georgia, a master's degree in nursing from Emory University, and a doctor of philosophy degree in higher education from Georgia State University. Her nursing career spanned 45+ years where she worked as a staff nurse, private duty nurse, head nurse, nursing instructor, educational consultant, and assistant director. From September 1965 until its closure in June 1983, she was the director of the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta. Through her vision and leadership, The Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing became recognized as one of the leading diploma schools of nursing in the state and nation. She dedicated her time to multiple organizations, including the Atlanta Woman's Club, The Georgia Nurses Association, The American Nurses Association, The National League for Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau. Dr. Killgore was formerly a member of Columbia Drive Baptist Church and was a current member of First Baptist Church of Decatur.



Dr. Killgore is survived by her daughter-in-law, Victoria Killgore; granddaughters, Mary Stephanie Blodgett and Elizabeth Killgore Andrews; great grandchildren, Aiden and Ryan Blodgett and Claire Andrews; brother, Jerry Mote; sister, Louise Porter.

