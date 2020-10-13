KILGORE, Robert "Bulldog" Mr. Robert "Bulldog" Kilgore, age 82, of Flowery Branch passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment at 1 PM, at Hanes Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Rosebud Road, Loganville. Dr. Tom Smiley will officiate. The family will receive friends and family 4 PM - 8 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Kilgore was born May 11, 1938 to the late Joseph C. and Clara Yancey Kilgore in Conyers. A graduate of Grayson High School in 1956, he was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville, and of the Sunshine Boys and MGA in Royal Lakes. He was also a Business Owner since 1969 and continued consulting with his nephew until his death. Mr. Kilgore is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Ewing Kilgore of Flowery Branch, children, Tim and Billi Kilgore of Cornelia, Kimberly and Jeff Lurie of Flowery Branch and Brian and Kerry Kilgore of Dawsonville, grandchildren, Kori and Sam Benfiel, Eric and Sarah Kilgore, Kaitlyn Lurie Head, Zachary and Jasmyne Lurie, Cole Kilgore, Collin Kilgore and Ashlin Kilgore, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, www.eagleranch.org or Whispering Angels Youth Ranch, 4549 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30506, www.whisperingangelsyouthranch.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

