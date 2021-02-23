X

Kilgore, Joan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KILGORE, Joan Claire Siniard

Joan Claire Siniard Kilgore died peacefully on February 19, 2021. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Horace Richard Kilgore, and is survived by daughters: Susan Guillebeau, son- in-law Peter Guillebeau and Lisa Kilgore; grandchildren, Jason Dodson, Ryan Dodson, Alexis Vitovic, and Dylan Vitovic; loving caregivers Ricci-Armond Jones and Danielle Rohrer. A private family service will be held; all thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated for this wonderful mother and grandmother.

