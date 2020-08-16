Kilgore, Cada

KILGORE, III, Cada T. Aug. 11, 1952 Aug. 1, 2020 On August 1, 2020, Cada T. Kilgore, III, loving father of two, passed away from complications of heart surgery. His two sons, Cada T. Kilgore, IV and Christopher Kilgore, were by his side when he passed away. Mr. Kilgore was born to Cada T. Kilgore, Jr., and Margaret Doris Heard Kilgore in Griffin, GA. He grew up in Milledgeville, GA, where he helped with the family furniture business, Furniture City. Cada attended Georgia College and State University, graduating with a B.A. degree, magna cum laude. Mr. Kilgore received his J.D., magna cum laude, in 1979 from the University of Georgia School of Law, where he was a Woodruff Scholar and a member of the Order of the Coif. He simultaneously received his M.B.A. from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business. Mr. Kilgore practiced energy and finance law for over 30 years, focusing primarily on cooperatively owned power companies and assisting clients in complex financing, acquisition, and structuring matters. He spent most of his career at Paul Hastings and Sutherland, Asbill, and Brennan, where he helped build the firm's energy practice group. Mr. Kilgore was recognized by his peers for many years as a member of the Best Lawyers in America in Energy Law and as a Georgia Super Lawyer. Mr. Kilgore was a kind and hardworking man who approached life with a sense of humor. He was dedicated to providing for his family and taught his sons the importance of hard work, determination, courage, integrity, and kindness. He also was passionate about helping and teaching others, including coaching his sons' baseball teams at Buckhead Baseball and mentoring many attorneys in both the technical and professional aspects of being a lawyer. Most of all, Mr. Kilgore will be remembered as a devoted and loving father who cherished spending time with and supporting his sons. Cada is survived by his two sons and his four siblings, Donna Puckett, David Kilgore, Penny Cagle, and Jeff Kilgore. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Kilgore may be made to the Law School Fund at the University of Georgia School of Law. Donations may be mailed to University of Georgia School of Law / Attn: Alex Perry / 225 Herty Dr., Athens, GA 30602. Donations may also be made online at https://gail.uga.edu/commit?cat=school&subcat=law&des=85699000.



