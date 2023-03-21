Kidd, Marybeth

KIDD (RICHARDSON), Marybeth



On the afternoon of March 8, 2023, Marybeth passed away in the comfort of her home in Big Canoe, Georgia. While she is no longer with us, her family can take comfort in knowing that she is now in the hands of our merciful Heavenly Father, wrapping her arms around her mother, and dancing the Tango again with the love of her life, Way. Marybeth was 79 years old.



In her professional life, Marybeth worked in research at both the Medical College of Georgia, and at Emory University.



In her personal life, she was a gracious, passionate friend, a doting mother and grandmother, and was an extraordinarily funny spirit who kept everyone guessing, and off guard, with her humor. Her passion was her service to the Daughter's of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). She was a member since 1970, and was a founding member of the Martha Stewart Bulloch D.A.R Chapter in Roswell, Georgia. Marybeth served as Regent, 1st Vice, 2nd Vice, and Corresponding Secretary, along with several other committee chairmanships. She also served as a senior leader in the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). She loved playing bridge, attending D.A.R. meetings at the Chapter at Big Canoe, was a member of the Women's Ministry at Big Canoe, and adored going to her monthly book club!



Marybeth was preceded in death by her husband, Waverley Harris Kidd; her mother, Eleanor Duncan; and her father, William Richardson.



Marybeth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Jim Cook; her granddaughter, Caroline Cook; her brothers and sisters, along with their spouses to include, Grant Richardson, Lynn Holmgren, John Richardson, and Janet Richardson; her brother and sister-in-law, Sanford M. Kidd, Jr. and Sue Monk Kidd; her niece and nephew, Ann Kidd Taylor and Robert Kidd and their families; several cousins, including her dear cousin, who was like a sister, Becky Taylor; and her cuddle buddy, her dog, Bogie.



A memorial service will be held on April 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel at Big Canoe in Big Canoe, Georgia. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Chapel at Big Canoe, or the Big Canoe Animal Shelter.

