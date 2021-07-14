Kidd, Marie Angélique

KIDD (DE GOLIAN), Marie Angélique



Marie Angélique de Golian Kidd, 97, daughter of Polish nobility who built the American dream, lived a life of opportunity, growing up in Atlanta society. Mrs. Kidd peacefully departed June 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by devoted family, following her husband of 57 years, dying on the same day he died 22 years earlier, at the hour of their wedding, with church bells ringing. She was married to the late Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd, Jr., USN, son of Naval hero, Rear Admiral I. C. Kidd, who was killed on the bridge of his flagship USS ARIZONA during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Admiral Kidd last served as Supreme Allied Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in the Atlantic. The vivacious Mrs. Kidd travelled across the globe, moving her family of six children nearly every year, in the arduous life of a Navy wife, supporting family and fleet with unstoppable positive energy and famous beauty. From early on, the young Angélique de Golian was both adventurous and independent, whether it was wearing lipstick to take the car for a fill-up at age 10, or joining the weekly equestrian hunt, which often left from the front door of her home. Her mother, Regina Gertrude Carr of colonial forebears in Roanoke, Virginia, shared the arts and her love of music with her children. Mrs. Kidd's father, Felix Eugene de Golian, who spoke five languages, immigrated to the United States from Poland, graduated from Lehigh University in engineering and founded Golian Steel and Iron Company in Atlanta, Georgia. He built a stately home for his family where the children were surrounded with history and the arts. The young Angélique attended Georgetown Visitation Junior College in Washington, D.C., where she graduated cum laude and received the prestigious Laetare Medal, the highest award for academic achievement, majoring in piano and voice. Mrs. Kidd leaves behind a legacy of devotion to God, country, and family. Renowned for her classic beauty, quick wit, and Southern charm, she served beside her husband, as a stylish and spirited cultural emissary. Known for elegantly entertaining both military leaders and heads of state around the world, she helped move important agendas ahead with her gift of grace and focused delight in each person. She uplifted everyone around her, always giving the credit of accomplishment to others. Memorably sharing laughs with the likes of Princess Grace of Monaco, as Admiral Kidd entertained the Prince and Princess aboard his flagship in the Mediterranean, Mrs. Kidd was always a sparkling conversationalist on a myriad of topics. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution celebrated her hometown connection and life of service, covering her yearly summer visits to Atlanta to visit her much loved de Golian family. Married after a two-week courtship, Adm. and Mrs. Kidd, matched in both brilliance and charm, were a love story. The most romantic and constant of companions, Mrs. Kidd regularly served a second candlelit dinner for her weary husband late at night as he returned home from the Pentagon. Navy life for a big family required an extra measure of stoic resourcefulness on limited military pay. Mrs. Kidd was a master at making the best of every turn of life for her six children, as she would say, "off on another adventure" to start anew at each duty station, fixing up a house and finding new schools and activities for each child. She never complained, was ever full of laughter and praise for everyone around her — while poking fun at herself — she filled the room with undeniable electricity. Passionate about learning, she enthusiastically joined her husband supporting each child in their particular interests, and as a family, took every opportunity to visit museums and historical sites. While crisscrossing the country en route to new duty stations, they always stopped in Atlanta and Denison, Texas to visit beloved family who were their anchor in an itinerant life. The Kidds taught their children to know the great country they served, and together gave their hearts to the task.



Mrs. Kidd was preceded in death by her siblings, Regina Natalie de Golian, Felix Eugene de Golian, (Helen Rathbone), Richard Littlepage de Golian, (Frances Mercer) and Martha Mann de Golian Munson, (Benjamin) and survived by her six adoring children, Capt. Isaac Campbell Kidd, III, USN (Ret), (Pamela) of Annapolis, MD; Kevin Gillmore Kidd, (Lee) of Portland, OR; Marie Angélique de Golian Kidd Smith, (Alan) of Bexley, OH; Christopher Alexander Kidd of St. Petersburg, FL; Regina Inez Kidd Wolbarsht, (James) of Columbus, OH; and Mary Corrinne Littlepage Kidd Plumer, (Gary) of Atlanta, GA; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, Helen de Golian, her sister-in-law, and numerous loved nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will take place July 20 at 2:00 PM in the United States Naval Academy Chapel, followed by a reception for family and friends at the Naval Academy Club.


