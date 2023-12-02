Obituaries

Kidd, Kenneth

Dec 2, 2023

KIDD, Rev. Kenneth

David

Rev. Kenneth David Kidd, age 59, of Jefferson, GA, passed November 27, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, December 4, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St., Jefferson, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, Sunday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his son, Jeshua D'Andre (Courtney) Kidd; and daughter, Courtney Keziah Kidd; and their mother, Tiffany Rucker Kidd; grandchildren, Liam, Lewis, Lukas and Leina Kidd; Rev. Kidd's mother, Sarah L. Kidd; sister, Dr. Angela Kidd Vinson; and Maurice Wade, who was like a son to him; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many more cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home

1253 West Broad Street

Athens, GA

30606

https://jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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