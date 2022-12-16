ajc logo
Kidd, Julius

KIDD, Julius H.

A memorial service for Apostle Julius H. Kidd, a longtime United Methodist Pastor, founding Pastor of Destiny Christian Center Church International, and resident of Decatur, Georgia, who passed away at home after a recent illness on November 30, will be held on Saturday morning, December 17, 11 AM at Love Life Christian Fellowship Church, 3980 Panthersville Road, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294.

Apostle Kidd was born on May 2, 1947, in West Palm Beach, Florida to Mamie Kidd and Julius Houston. A major part of his rearing and mentoring was done by his aunt Pearl Green who fostered in him a reverence of God and a passion of service to others which led to a pastoral career spanned 44 years serving as pastor of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church for 31 years and founding pastor of Destiny Christian Center International for 11 years.

He earned a B.A. degree in Sociology, Bethune-Cookman College (1969); Law degree, Atlanta Law School (1973); M.Div. degree, Gammon Theological Seminary of the Interdenominational Theological Center (1984).

Julius enjoyed 52 years of love and ministry until his wife, the beautiful Donna Leggett Kidd, was called to Glory recently on October 31. Survivors include their two sons, Olan Jamal and D'Jemari Sekou; and four precious granddaughters, Jameela Frances, Jordyn Ashley, Jillian Marie, and Julia Marie Kidd; a beloved cousin, Alicia Thomas; and a host of loving family members and friends.

Expressions of love and support to the Kidd Family may be sent in care of Olan Kidd, 3207 Haddon Place, McDonough, Georgia, 30253.




