ajc logo
X

Kidd, Donna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KIDD, Donna Marie Leggett

A memorial service for Donna Marie Leggett Kidd, of Decatur, Georgia, who passed away on October 31, 2022 will be held on Saturday morning, November 12 at 11:00 AM at Flat Rock Church, 4542 Evans Mill Rd., Stonecrest, Georgia.

Born on September 2, 1947, in Key West, FL, Donna lived with her parents, S. Donzel and Janice Leggett, her brother, Alvin Mitchell and sister, Grace Alicia. She later moved to Daytona Beach with her grandmother, Alice Leggett and her aunt and uncle, Olga and Herbert "Turk" Thompson and family. She was a graduate of Campbell Senior High School, Bethune-Cookman College, Atlanta University and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

She was married for over 50 years to Apostle Julius Henry Kidd, founding pastor of Destiny Christian Center Church, International and recently retired from Amerigroup in Atlanta.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Olan Jamal and D'Jemari Sekou; and four precious granddaughters, Jameela Frances, Jordyn Ashley, Jillian Marie, and Julia Marie Kidd; sister, Grace Alicia Rolle; her sister-in-law, Olatha Leggett; and a host of loving family members and friends.

Expressions of love and support to the Kidd Family may be sent in care of Olan Kidd, 3207 Haddon Place, McDonough, Georgia, 30253.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
6h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Williams, Robert
King, Isis
1h ago
Lee, Damon
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top