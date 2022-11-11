KIDD, Donna Marie Leggett



A memorial service for Donna Marie Leggett Kidd, of Decatur, Georgia, who passed away on October 31, 2022 will be held on Saturday morning, November 12 at 11:00 AM at Flat Rock Church, 4542 Evans Mill Rd., Stonecrest, Georgia.



Born on September 2, 1947, in Key West, FL, Donna lived with her parents, S. Donzel and Janice Leggett, her brother, Alvin Mitchell and sister, Grace Alicia. She later moved to Daytona Beach with her grandmother, Alice Leggett and her aunt and uncle, Olga and Herbert "Turk" Thompson and family. She was a graduate of Campbell Senior High School, Bethune-Cookman College, Atlanta University and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.



She was married for over 50 years to Apostle Julius Henry Kidd, founding pastor of Destiny Christian Center Church, International and recently retired from Amerigroup in Atlanta.



Survivors include her husband; sons, Olan Jamal and D'Jemari Sekou; and four precious granddaughters, Jameela Frances, Jordyn Ashley, Jillian Marie, and Julia Marie Kidd; sister, Grace Alicia Rolle; her sister-in-law, Olatha Leggett; and a host of loving family members and friends.



Expressions of love and support to the Kidd Family may be sent in care of Olan Kidd, 3207 Haddon Place, McDonough, Georgia, 30253.



