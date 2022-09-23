KICKLIGHTER, Raymond



Raymond Hampton Kicklighter passed unexpectedly following treatment for Covid on September 17, 2022, at his family home in Conyers, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hampton Kicklighter. He is survived by his mother, Mary H. Kicklighter; brother, John Russell Kicklighter; sister, Molly K. Canfield; as well as nieces, Masey Canfield and Zoe Canfield. Along, with many friends. A private service, due to Covid restrictions, will follow. Please remember Hampton by random acts of kindness. The cat still touches the spots where she met him. The family asks that you do not forget him.

