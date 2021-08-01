Kibler, Robert

KIBLER, Sr., Dr. Robert Franklin



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the age of 97.



Bob was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1924 to Major General A. Franklin and Claire Kibler. Most of his early childhood was spent in Kansas where he was actively involved in the outdoors: birding, building lean-tos and becoming an Eagle Scout. This began his life-long interest and curiosity in science and the natural world.



Following high school in Washington DC, Bob received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke University. He was recruited to the University of Pittsburg where, after further study in Boston and London, he became the first academic neurologist on their staff. Bob was then recruited to Emory to help develop its neurology department. He had a distinguished and multi-faceted career in academic medicine at Emory University. His principal interest as a research scientist centered on the causes and treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. He was also a popular faculty member in the school of medicine. Bob became Chair of the Neurology Department in 1982. In his own words "the combination of teaching, research and dealing with patients led to an extremely satisfying career." He retired from Emory in 1990 and received the Distinguished Emeritus Award which honors those faculty who have left an indelible mark on the lives of students and colleagues.



While studying medicine at Duke he met and married the love of his life, Jane Kornegay, from Virginia Beach. During their 75-year romance, they became extraordinary dance partners, patrons of the arts and world travelers. They also enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, hiking and cooking. Together they built a cabin at Lake Lanier where Bob developed his own private and fabulous botanical garden. One of Bob's greatest pleasures was to give a personal tour of his beloved gardens to his wide circle of friends and family. The cabin became a favorite gathering place for many wonderful family celebrations.



In retirement, Bob pursued his love of the environment by raising Georgia Forest Watch to a federally recognized non-profit organization. He became its first Board President and lead fund raiser. Additionally, he enjoyed annual winter hikes and spring wildflower explorations in and around the Smoky Mountains National Park. He and Jane often used the Buckhorn Inn as the base for their never-ending search of the elusive Yellow Lady Slipper wildflower. Bob, as an avid lifetime learner, also continued to pursue his interests in science, history and biographies.



Adding to his life's adventure, Bob and Jane raised three children: Frank, Kathy (husband Louis Sawyer), and Claire (husband Larry Keys). Their family adventure continued with three loving grandchildren: Lindsay (husband Vince Boyle), Rob (wife Rayne Sawyer), and Lauren (husband Matthew Sperber). And he was thrilled to have been involved in the lives of his five great grandchildren: Ellie, Wesley, Lyra Jane, Allie Jane and Cora Jane.



His family, friends and anyone fortunate to spend even a short amount of time with him have benefited from Bob's life of exploration, discovery and romance.



Bob requested that any donations be made in memory of both he and Jane. Donations can be made to Georgia Forrest Watch, Glenn Memorial Church Lay Ministry or Mary & Martha's Place.



Bob's life will be remembered with a family service at the lake cabin and a Celebration of Life at a future date.

