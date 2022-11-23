KEYS, Elizabeth Marshall



Elizabeth Marshall Keys died in her sleep on November 17, 2022. She was born to John and Laura Watson Keys on December 17, 1975. It was her grandmother Virginia's birthday and she was named for her grandmother Elizabeth. She grew up in Atlanta, the eldest of three, graduated from Druid Hills High School and the College of William and Mary. In October of 2020, she married Dennis Dauphin and became stepmother to his children. She delighted in her new roles and in creating a home for them and her old cat, two kittens, and Bess the Newfoundland in Crofton, MD.



One of Elizabeth's nicknames as a small child was Bizzy and she stayed busy her entire life. She had a huge heart and stayed connected with an incredible number of family members near and far, colleagues, friends, and godparents and godchildren. As well as being very smart and big-hearted, she was supremely organized, and one of the jokes amongst those who knew her well is that she had a contact for any kind of job, including monogrammers! She used her talent for organizing, building bridges, and making connections not only with family and friends, but also in her professional life. After having worked at FBR and Fannie Mae, she brought the wealth of her experience and years of contacts to her position at Capstone as Director of Outreach and Events. Another beneficiary was the Junior League of Washington; they had a big piece of her heart. She had been a member of the Junior League in Atlanta and then in DC for the past twenty-three years and served in various leadership roles, including President of both the JLW and President of the Large Leagues. She was involved with Junior League in some capacity until her death and had made countless life-long friends through that association.



Elizabeth loved to travel and counted amongst her proudest accomplishments having climbed both Kilamanjaro and Machu Picchu. Her last trips were to Atlanta to celebrate her mother's birthday and go to a Georgia Tech football game with her father and sister and to Toronto and Niagara Falls with Dennis, Alexandra, and Will.



She lived by the principle that you cannot always control what happens but you can control how you react to your circumstances; and she chose love and optimism. She will be so sorely missed. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Dauphin; her stepchildren, Alexandra, Gabrielle, and William Dauphin, of Crofton, MD; her parents, John and Laura Keys; and her sister, Sarah Keys, of Atlanta; her godparents, Carol Watson Harrison, of Roswell, Marshall Keys, of Belton, SC, Edith Guyton, of Atlanta; aunts, uncles, and dear, dear cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Harrison Keys; her grandparents, Frank and Virginia Watson and Rufus and Elizabeth Keys; her uncle, Hendree Harrison; and her cousin, Laura Harrison Sinyard.



Services will be on Tuesday, November 29, at 11 AM, at The Falls Church Episcopal in Falls Church, Virginia, and at the Church of the Epiphany on December 2, at 11 AM, where her ashes will be buried.



In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth, who had of course made a plan, requested donations be made to either Mikell Episcopal Camp and Conference Center (237 Camp Mikell Ct., Toccoa, GA 30577), at which she had been a camper for many years and of which she remained a supporter, or the Junior League of Washington (3039 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007).

