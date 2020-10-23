Key, Nathan

KEY, Jr., Nathan



Former Conyers resident Nathan Key, Junior, 83, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Westbury Nursing Home.



Mr. Key was born on May 24, 1937 in Lithonia, GA. He grew up in a large family with five brothers and eight sisters. After school he entered the Navy and served for two years, including an assignment in Hawaii where he was able to visit numerous Pacific Islands. Afterwards he served for five years in the Air National Guard and went into business working with his brother at Key Curbing and Paving in Conyers. Mr. Key also owned his own trucking business and home in Auburn, GA.



His interests included his family, NASCAR racing, his tomato plants, and being the expert operator of heavy equipment, not only for a living but often for little or no charge for his family and friends. He was well known for his cooking ability on the grill, especially the large, trailer mounted smoker he had custom built.



Mr. Key is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Kerri, Lisa, Vicki, Vada, and Vivian, sons, Randy and Charles, younger brother, Cecil, seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be at a later date. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

