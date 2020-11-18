KEY, Floy Lela
Age 91, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Service Nov. 19, 1 PM, at Pleasant View Cemetery. Hightower Funeral Home, Bremen, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon St
