KEY, Darrell Wilson



Darrell Wilson Key, age 68, of Mexico Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. He is survived by his wife, LeCretia; siblings, Debbie Lawrence (Larry), Darwin Key (Judy), Dwain Key, Donna Roderigas (Mike), and Detra Maughon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Frances Key; siblings, Diane Key and Devin Key; and children, Jacob and Jessica Key. Darrell was born on December 5, 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Lithonia High School in 1972. He spent his life living in the moment and directing his unique abilities toward many endeavors, including hiking and scuba diving, sculpting, painting and cooking. Darrell settled into a rewarding and productive life as a Fishing Captain in the waters of the Gulf. After Hurricane Michael, Darrell served on the Mexico Beach City Council and most recently owned and operated Mexico Beach Pavers. He enjoyed entertaining friends in their outdoor kitchen and was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. Darrell partnered with Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association to conserve and environmentally improve the natural and artificial reef systems near Mexico Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: MBARA.org or to donate.als.org. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 CST, at the Pavilion on Canal Parkway on Friday, April 21, 2023. In case of rain, services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach, 15th Street.

