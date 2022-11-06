KETZES, Alan



Alan Ketzes, HR executive of Atlanta, passed away on September 10, 2022, of a heart condition at age 73. For the past several decades he was an executive coach to many local CEOs. He is survived by his wife, Susan; and daughter, Katie Rose, of Atlanta; and other family in Philadelphia. Celebration of Life to be held on November 11, 10:30 AM, at Northwest Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1025 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs. Light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund set up to help Katie Rose achieve her dreams.

