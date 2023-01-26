X
Kettmer, Eloise

1 hour ago

KETTMER (MURPHY), Eloise

Eloise Murphy Kettmer, age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after a brief illness.

Eloise was born and raised in Lowell, North Carolina, and attended Lowell High School. After graduation, she moved to Atlanta where she married and raised a family. After her husband retired, they moved to Westminster, South Carolina where she resided for over 25 years until failing health forced her into assisted living in Atlanta. She was well known for her love of gardening and the many Cats she pampered in her lifetime. She was very talented and prolific in all forms of needlework crafts which she loved to share.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Donna; sister, Elizabeth Bethune; and brothers, Bill, Joe, Jack, Frank, and Jimmy Murphy.

She is survived by her son, Kurt; grandson, Will Graham and his wife, Kelly; and two grandsons, John Patrick and Nolan Graham; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 170 Bountyland Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oconee County Humane Society, OCHS Treasurer, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696.




