KESLER, George



George Franklin Kesler, 75, died peacefully while surrounded by his immediate family on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. George was born in Jefferson, GA. He was the son of the late Oris Massey Kesler and George Theron Kesler. George was a graduate of Young Harris College and the University of Georgia, where he received a Bachelor's of Business Administration from the Terry College of Business. George was a member of the SAE fraternity, and he served as his fraternity's Chaplain while attending UGA. George had a rewarding career spanning 34 years with Georgia Power – Southern Company including various assignments in Accounting and Customer Service. He and his family experienced many moves throughout the state of Georgia. George greatly valued the friendships he developed over his career, and greatly appreciated the support from many of his co-workers. George lived his life of deep faith in a quiet and dedicated manner. Living and leading by example through his treatment of all people, and with much gratitude to his many church friends and additional lifelong friends. His dry sense of humor was also enjoyed by his friends and family. George was a man of true character; his compassion and humble manner enriched the lives of all who knew him. He and Ladson were founding charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville, GA, where George served as an Elder. In more recent years George has served as Elder at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn, GA, where he was Clerk of Session over many years. His commitment to his church, providing transportation to cancer patients in need of treatments, working with Habitat for Humanity, and especially his dedication of service to Thornwell Children's Home in Clinton, SC brought much joy and meaning to his life. George met the love of his life, Ladson Harvin Kesler, at Young Harris College. They would have soon celebrated 52 years of life together. George and Ladson have continued to enjoy special friendships from their college years at Young Harris. In his retirement years, George especially took pleasure in reading, his many outside projects, building and creating woodwork, and pulling for his Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He and Ladson treasured their summers in South Carolina at Lake Keowee with family, friends, and dear neighbors. Over many summers, George and Ladson shared memorable vacations, together with their extended family, on the South Carolina coast. They were also fortunate to experience travel throughout many places in Germany with Ladson's sister, and also in Italy. In the States, they enjoyed numerous National Parks. Above all, George was a devoted family man. He often said that his greatest role in life was to be Ladson's husband, and father to Franklin and Leiann. George is survived by his wife, Ladson, of Grayson; son, Franklin Gordon Kesler (Lisa) of Atlanta; daughter, Leila Ann (Leiann) Kesler Spence (Stephen) of Huntington, WV; brother, Theron Massey Kesler of Jefferson, sisters-in-law, Janice Kesler, Lynda Kesler, both of Jefferson, Leila Klessmann of Bielefeld, Germany, Maria Harvin of Columbia, SC; and brother-in-law, Stewart Ingram Harvin, III of Columbia, SC; and his many well-loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Ernest Kesler. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Lilburn, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325, or at https://thornwell.org/give. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770 -277-4550.



