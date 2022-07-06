KERN, Dr. Roy



Dr. Roy Kern of Atlanta, GA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 82. Roy died peacefully with his beloved wife Erika and his children by his side.



He was born in Library, PA. He received his undergraduate degree at Alderson Broaddus college in West Virginia. He then received his doctorate from West Virginia University. Soon after, he began his illustrious career in psychology as a professor of counseling at Georgia State University. Upon his retirement from the university in 2007 he moved with his wife Erika to Lithuania where he continued his career at Vytautus Magnus University.



As a prolific writer and lover of research, Dr. Kern authored/co-authored five books, an awe-inspiring 96 articles and three psychological assessments. He was a trailblazer of Adlerian psychology and led countless workshops and learning sessions all over the world. Additionally, he was interviewed regarding his expertise in family/work relationships, stress management, and parenting techniques by multiple media sources including CNN.



Roy was an avid sports fan, who was approached to pitch baseball in the Minor Leagues during his high school career. He worked throughout his life to help and connect with others. He never met a stranger! Roy was generous with his time and his love. He will be remembered for his calm presence, his glass half-full perspective, and tireless encouragement of all who knew him.



Roy is survived by his wife Erika; his brother, Will; his sister, Virginia; his two children, Matt and Lori; his two stepchildren, Skaiste and Marius; and his five grandchildren, Hayden, Kaitlyn, Madeline, Emma, and Grant.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be given to The Ukrainian Red Cross at https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate2/~my-donation



