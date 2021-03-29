KERN, John Webster



John Webster Kern, more fondly known as Jack and/or Sneaky, was born at Georgia Baptist Hospital to Genevieve Norwood Kern and John Mauldin Kern on August 9th, 1934. Jack passed away on March 26, 2021 after a long and eventful life. He spent most of his life in and around Atlanta, Georgia. A true "Buckhead Boy", Jack graduated from North Fulton High School, and earned a degree in Finance from the University of Georgia where he was a member and president of the Chi Phi fraternity. Jack went on to spend the next 45 years working at the Trust Company of Georgia as an investment banker. He was a lifetime member of the Piedmont Driving Club, and was a member of two retired old man lunch groups. Upon his retirement in 1999, Jack enjoyed traveling, and dividing his time between Atlanta, St. Simons, GA and Lake Rabun, GA. A sports enthusiast, Jack cheered the loudest for the Georgia Bulldogs. A season ticket holder for life, his wardrobe consisted of a large assortment of red and/or black clothes, and he rarely missed a game. Jack was the best of friends. Well into his 80's, he remained in regular communication with friends near and far, and all the way back to his RL Hope grammar school days. More recently, Jack was making new friends at his home at St. Anne's Terrace. Jack and his family are most proud of his 30+ years of sobriety. He rarely ever missed a Saturday morning meeting at Triangle, and he treasured his very close family of AA friends. You know who you are. Jack was proud to have helped a large number of friends and acquaintances find their way to sobriety, as well. Jack is survived by his daughter, Ann Kern Carolin, Son-in-law, Val Carolin, and grandchildren John and Retta Carolin.



Because the complications with Covid-19, the family has decided to plan a celebration of Jack's life at a later time. In the meantime, please consider taking a moment to pray the 23rd Psalm or The Serenity Prayer, both of which Jack said out loud regularly.



Thank you for the love.



