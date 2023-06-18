KEOWN, Charles D.



Charles D. Keown was born April 1, 1945, to Mary and Hugh Keown in Rome, GA. He died on June 12, 2023. He attended Darlington School and received both a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Georgia. He became a real estate broker and established Keown Real Estate in Rome. Charlie was a member of Mt. Bethel Church in Marietta, the Lions Club in Rome, and he achieved the rank of Lt. Commander in the Navy. His tour in Vietnam awarded him two bronze stars. He is survived by his wife, Jan Stone Keown of 44 years; his daughter, Mary Kathleen Keown, son-in-law John Wenger, and their two children, Evelyn (4) and Michael (1) of New York. His brothers are Mark Keown (Stevie) of Chattanooga, John Keown of Ellijay and Chris Keown of Canton. He has many nieces and nephews.



Charlie was interred at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome, GA, on June 17, 2023, at 11:30 AM. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held in his town of residence, Marietta, date T.B.D.





