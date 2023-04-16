KENYON, Joshua Ross



Joshua Ross Kenyon, born in Providence, RI, during the waning days of the Summer of Love, passed suddenly and all too soon in Atlanta, GA, on March 27, at the age of 55. A 1985 graduate of Moses Brown School, Providence, Josh continued his education when he was awarded an English-Speaking Union Scholarship and thrived at the Felsted School, Dunmow, Essex, England, completing his A levels and from where he also traveled throughout Europe and beyond. Josh was eagerly anticipating a reunion with his Felsted friends in London this fall. Graduating Southern Methodist University in 1989 and law school at Pepperdine University in 1992, he worked in private practice and served in local government before establishing a successful legal recruiting business, placing attorneys and support staff with local, national and international law firms since 2000. From an early age, Josh embraced politics and worked, or volunteered, for candidates who reflected his ideals and captured his imagination. Curious, engaging, energetic, and articulate, Josh inspired so many with his compassion, kindness, lively intelligence, and sense of humor. He had a heart of gold, selflessly giving myriad gifts of time and generosity to others and had a unique ability for making friends wherever he went. Josh is survived by his devoted wife, Hope Barbian Kenyon, Brookhaven; daughters, Eliza and Morgan Kenyon, Los Angeles; parents, Jeffrey and Beryl Kenyon, Little Compton, RI; brother, Zachariah and wife, India Kenyon, Little Compton, RI; and nieces, Nina Kenyon, San Francisco, Lillianna Kenyon, Providence, and Abigail Kenyon, Burlington, VT. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Michelle Morgan Kenyon, Carrollton, TX (mother of Morgan and Eliza); many relatives and countless friends. Funeral services will be held at Skyland United Methodist Church in Brookhaven, on April 22 at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Miguel A. Velez and Rev. Jose Rodriguez officiating. A Celebration of Life will take place in Rhode Island this fall. From Joshua's earliest years, his homes were a beacon of light for any and all homeless animals. In testimony to Josh's endless love for rescue cats and dogs, kindly consider a donation in his memory to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 1331, Louisa, KY 41230.

