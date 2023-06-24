KENT, Ursula Compton



Ursula Compton Kent passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, surrounded by her family and close friends at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Little Urs or Sister, as she was affectionately known, was born to Ursula Compton Kent and Richard A. Kent, Jr. on January 25, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; and brother, Richard A. Kent, III ("R.A."). She is survived by her sister, Gwynette Kent Dixon; beloved first cousin, Lynne Compton; niece and nephews, David W. Carley (wife, Murphy), Kevin W. Carley (wife, Susan), Richard A.("Rusty") Kent, IV, and Dara Kent-Cobb (husband, Trent); great-nieces and nephews, Houston Carley, Evelyn Carley, Jack Carley, Cameron Carley, Ross Carley, Cody L. Kent, and Brantley Kent. She is also survived by her Atlanta "family", who cared for her for years: neighbors, Tim and Stacy O'Keefe, Virginia Vernon, Charles Baker and Dan Summer; friends, Ric Sanchez, Rick Matthews; and dear friend and driver for 20 years, Oma Uhche. Last but not least, Ursula is survived by her dog, Bayou Belle, the last in a long line of dogs and closest companions throughout her life, including Snu, Cajun, Aggie and Cinnamon. Ursula attended Amite High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. She moved to Gainesville, Florida and later to Atlanta, Georgia where she lived and worked for over 50 years. She retired in 1998 and enjoyed retirement primarily watching sports, specifically anything LSU Tigers or Georgia related. Urs loved her dogs and loved her friends . . . and they loved her. Pallbearers will be David Carley, Kevin Carley, Rusty Kent, Houston Carley, Ross Carley and Jack Carley. Visitation will be held at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 9-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM and burial at Woodland Cemetery in Kentwood, Louisiana. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Trees Atlanta (www.treesatlanta.org)



