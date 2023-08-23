Kennis, Elizabeth

KENNIS (FLACK), Elizabeth



Williamsburg, VA - Elizabeth Flack Kennis, 53, finished her race on August 17, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a thirteen-year battle with cancer. She moved through the world with a grace, elegance, and smile that can never be replicated or forgotten.



Elizabeth was born on March 2, 1970, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Growing up in Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church, she loved singing, as a member of the cherub and then church choirs, as well as participating in youth ministries, where she met her lifelong friends. When not singing in Church, she was likely found giving renditions of Olivia Newton John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You."



Elizabeth graduated in 1988 from Riverwood High School and subsequently enrolled at Auburn University, where she earned a degree in elementary education in 1992, and served as an engaged member of CRU Campus Ministries. It was through this community that she met her soon-to-be husband, Paul. The two shared a strong faith that blossomed into love and were wed at Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta in 1992. In 1994, while living in New Orleans, they welcomed their first child, Graham. And then in 2000 after moving to Williamsburg, VA, they welcomed their second child, Elisabeth Claire.



In her 28 years in Williamsburg, Elizabeth became a pillar of the local community, first through her persistent engagement with local charities and faith groups. Then, in 2013, Elizabeth opened her own interior design firm, Elizabeth Interiors. In the last 10 years, Elizabeth Interiors grew to become a successful firm with projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic as far south as her hometown of Atlanta, covering both residential and commercial spaces. She worked predominantly with light and texture to create comfortable and vibrant spaces that reflected the personalities of her clients. Her timeless style was endlessly adaptable, always recognizable, and never identical. If you want to enjoy her public works, head to Three Sisters Boutique to shop, or grab a drink at either the Virginia Beer Company or Silverhand Meadery in Williamsburg, VA.



Elizabeth loved God first, others before herself and filled each space she touched with brightness and comfort. In any one of her many hospital visits, you were likely to find staff around her room in their free time. To her family, she was a source of strength, poise, and enduring playfulness. She loved lasagna and her mother's salad dressing, the beach at Oak Island, a well-built hearth, a spoon full of queso, Notting Hill and Elizabethtown (the movie), Bear (the dog), sunny days, tulips, and Auburn Football. She will be remembered and carried on by her ability to bring out the brilliance in those around her.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, William R. Flack.



She is survived by her adoring husband, Paul; and their two children, Graham and Claire; as well as her mother, Katherine Marshall Flack; her brother, John and his wife, Jeanne.



Donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to La Puente of Alamosa, Colorado or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. A celebration of her life will be held at the Williamsburg Community Chapel at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023.



