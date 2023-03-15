Kennedy, Rillie Mae

KENNEDY (BOWMAN), Rillie Mae



Rillie Mae (Bowman) Kennedy, age 86, of Tucker, GA, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA, with Rev. Keith Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville, GA. Rillie Mae was a member of Forrest Hills at Mountain View Baptist Church in Snellville, GA and was a retired missionary for over 30 years, serving on the Mission Board. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby C. Leach, in 1978; her second husband, John Kennedy, in 2011; and her daughter, Valerie Nahill, in 2016. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Joyce Leach, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Glenn Bowman, Greenville, NC; son-in-law, Dan Nahill, Clarkston, GA; stepchildren, David and Sonya Kennedy, Australia, Ruth Kennedy, UK, and Stephen and Penny Kennedy, UK; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sonja Bowman, Clarkston, GA; sister, Brenda Duffey, Blairsville, GA; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Penny Nabers, Tucker, GA. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 PM, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-962-3100. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011.



Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



