X

Kennedy, Rillie Mae

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KENNEDY (BOWMAN), Rillie Mae

Rillie Mae (Bowman) Kennedy, age 86, of Tucker, GA, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA, with Rev. Keith Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville, GA. Rillie Mae was a member of Forrest Hills at Mountain View Baptist Church in Snellville, GA and was a retired missionary for over 30 years, serving on the Mission Board. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby C. Leach, in 1978; her second husband, John Kennedy, in 2011; and her daughter, Valerie Nahill, in 2016. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Joyce Leach, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Glenn Bowman, Greenville, NC; son-in-law, Dan Nahill, Clarkston, GA; stepchildren, David and Sonya Kennedy, Australia, Ruth Kennedy, UK, and Stephen and Penny Kennedy, UK; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sonja Bowman, Clarkston, GA; sister, Brenda Duffey, Blairsville, GA; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Penny Nabers, Tucker, GA. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 PM, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-962-3100. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011.

Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves option Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett7h ago

Credit: JOSHUA SHARPE/joshua.sharpe@ajc.com

State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law
20h ago

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain released from letter of intent, per report
6h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
17h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
10h ago
The Latest

Luesing, William
2h ago
Commanday, Seymour
2h ago
Bledsoe-Gmaz, Amy
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
19h ago
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top