KENNEDY, Paul Paul Joseph Kennedy, former Deputy Assistant General Manager of MARTA passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, with his wife Joan of 67 years and daughters, Denise Hartman, Eileen Fuller and Jean Sleeman, by his side. He was 94 years old. Mr. Kennedy was born on December 31, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, a graduate of Northeastern University in Civil Engineering, and a Fellow in the Society of American Military Engineers. Paul had five granddaughters: Brittany, Caitlin, Kelly, Colleen and Lindsey and three great grandchildren, Paul, Charlotte and Ella Kate. Paul is survived by sisters Genevieve McCarthy, Maureen Leahy and Rosemary Manning. Paul enjoyed sailing, wood working, painting, golf, fine wine and the love of his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 8th at 11:00 am at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, Tn. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to(secondharvestetn.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.

