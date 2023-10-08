KENNEDY, Kathryn



"Kathy" Jean



Kathryn "Kathy" Jean Kennedy, age 67, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on September 30, from complications of breast cancer.



Kathy was born in Jacksonville, FL, where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She later attended Georgia Southern University and worked for the Internal Revenue Service. Kathy had resided in the Atlanta area since 1980.



Known for her gardening skills and knowledge of plants, she was an active member of North Fulton Master Gardeners for nearly 20 years, a member of the Sandy Springs Garden Club, and co-chair of Farm Chastain since 2019.



Kathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rob Lewinson; daughter, Carlin Lewinson (Alex Wiggins), of Salem, MA; mother, Sally Simpson, of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Carole Kennedy, of Corte Madera, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Roland Kennedy, of Jacksonville, FL.



Her kindness, sense of humor, feisty spirit and community service touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, October 26, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with visitation beforehand, beginning at 1 PM. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chastain Park Conservancy, earmarked for Farm Chastain, or to TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation in Sandy Springs.





