ajc logo
X

Kennedy, Evelyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KENNEDY, Evelyn

Evelyn Rose Dane Kennedy, longtime resident and former Mayor of Chamblee passed away May 13, 2022. Born in Maine in 1927, Evelyn attended Lowell Teachers College and began a 40-year teaching career in Chelmsford, MA and Beloit, WI before moving to Chamblee, GA in 1965 where she continued at St. Jude's school and Summerour Middle School.

She was a volunteer in many community groups. As a longtime member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, she taught boating safety classes and held many offices in the Lake Lanier Flotilla. She was also active in The Assistance League of Atlanta and at the North Dekalb Senior Center.

Evelyn was always willing to lend a hand to family, people entering this country or just someone needing a little help.

Preceded in death by her son James (1988), she is survived by her 6 children: G. Paul, Kathleen, Karen, Thomas, Karyl, and John as well as her honorary daughter Stella Xu, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary
Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits
17h ago
Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach
10h ago
Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets
46m ago
Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets
46m ago
Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos
57m ago
The Latest
Scales-Reynolds, Ammer
1h ago
Browder, Lawrence
1h ago
Cote, Gary
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top