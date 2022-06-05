KENNEDY, Evelyn



Evelyn Rose Dane Kennedy, longtime resident and former Mayor of Chamblee passed away May 13, 2022. Born in Maine in 1927, Evelyn attended Lowell Teachers College and began a 40-year teaching career in Chelmsford, MA and Beloit, WI before moving to Chamblee, GA in 1965 where she continued at St. Jude's school and Summerour Middle School.



She was a volunteer in many community groups. As a longtime member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, she taught boating safety classes and held many offices in the Lake Lanier Flotilla. She was also active in The Assistance League of Atlanta and at the North Dekalb Senior Center.



Evelyn was always willing to lend a hand to family, people entering this country or just someone needing a little help.



Preceded in death by her son James (1988), she is survived by her 6 children: G. Paul, Kathleen, Karen, Thomas, Karyl, and John as well as her honorary daughter Stella Xu, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

