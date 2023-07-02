KENNEDY, Donald



Born the fifth son to Bertha and Crawford Houston Kennedy. Don grew up in Beaver, PA, a tiny borough near Pittsburgh. Whether building soap box derby racers, organizing carnivals, learning magic and performing whenever invited, Don displayed his imagination and keep-busy attitude at an early age.



His life-long passion for broadcasting began at 13, when an older brother built a radio station in the family basement. Don's nightly news and music program could be heard by the neighbors, providing they lived within a few blocks of the basement "Station". Longing to be a professional broadcaster, Don auditioned and was hired at 16, to be a weekend announcer at a radio station near Beaver and continued part-time through high school and college. After graduating from Geneva College in 1953, Don fulfilled his two-year military service at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and with his wife, Margaret, relocated to Atlanta, hoping to find a job in broadcasting.



WSB-TV hired Don as a staff announcer and later as the nightly news anchor. In 1956, he was "enlisted" to be the policeman host of a live weekday children's TV show, The Clubhouse Gang, which later became The Popeye Club. The audience were often local children, celebrating a birthday, as well as scout and school groups. They would sit bleacher-style, facing the cameras and each show began with a Popeye cartoon followed by Don playing assorted games with his guests. Still remembered fondly was the fan favorite, Ooey Gooey game. Paper bags filled with treats were placed on a lazy susan. The Ooey Gooey bag contained raw eggs, chocolate syrup, and disgusting ingredients. As the lazy susan spun the blindfolded child contestants stuck their hand into the bag with the hopes that it did not contain the Ooey Gooey. Adding to the mayhem was his sidekick Orvil, the Dragon, a mischievous hand puppet created and performed by Terry Kelley, a Sandy Springs teenager.



While still hosting The Popeye Club, Don and his business partner formed Kenco Music, the first background music service in Georgia. The FCC granted Don and his two partners a license to broadcast the first FM Stereo radio station in the Southeast and thus WKLS 96.1 was formed, broadcasting an easy listening music format in 1960. After selling the station, WKLS became well known as 96 Rock. In 1976, his company returned Channel 36, WATL-TV to the air and the station won two local Emmy's for children's public service entries. During this decade Don established the original Georgia Network, a state radio network providing daily news briefs to radio stations throughout Georgia.



He used his local celebrity to bring attention to many charities and served on boards of The American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy, Cystic Fibrosis, and the Atlanta Humane Society. He visited ailing children in hospital and never passed up a parade to raise money for the local charities that he worked with directly.



The broadcast community honored Don's contributions with induction to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, WSB Silver Circle Award and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.



In 1986, he returned to radio with a syndicated program heard on over 100 stations nationwide. Big Band Jump, two hours of music of the era which Don produced until his retirement in 2013. In later years he would go on to voice several characters on CNN's Cartoon Network.



Many young professionals benefited from Don's interest in their careers. Mentoring, encouraging, allowing failure and by example living each day confident there was an adventure waiting to be invented. Job well done, Don. He was a great businessman, father, partner, husband and grandfather. We love you, Don.



Surviving: wife, Ann Burrell Kennedy; daughter, Rebecca Kennedy; grandson, Charles Maple; stepdaughter, Deborah MacCarthy; three nieces and two nephews. A private service will be held for his family.



