Kennedy, Don

17 hours ago
Don Kennedy, known as Officer Don on the long-running Atlanta children's TV show, "The Popeye Club," in the 1950s and 1960s, died Thursday at age 93.

"He raised an entire generation of Atlantans," said Aron Siegel, who appeared on the show twice as a child and posted "Popeye Club" specials on YouTube a few years ago that he digitized from a 1987 VHS tape he found at a Blockbuster in the 1990s.

Kennedy also partnered with two other men to purchased an FM radio station in 1960, WKLS-FM at 96.1 and played easy-listening music. It would eventually become the legendary 96rock station after he sold it in 1970.

He also started Georgia's first statewide radio news network and for a time owned an independent UHF TV station WATL/Channel 36.

He spent 25 years hosting a syndicated radio show "Big Band Jump" out of his Buckhead studio until 2013 and did voices for early Adult Swim shows like "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force."

Photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

