KENNEDY, Dolores Marie



Dolores Marie Kennedy, 85, of Milton Georgia, beloved mother and friend, and longtime member of St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 14, 2022. Dolores was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Joseph F. and Dolores A. Stancampiano. She was retired from the US Forest Service and an active member of many ministries during her time at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Milton, GA. Dolores also spent time as a volunteer in the nursery for Canine Assistance nurturing future service dogs. She was a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, and a loyal and caring friend to many. She will be greatly and deeply missed by all who knew her.



Dolores is survived by her brother, Frank Stancampiano of New Jersey, and her sister, Dina Dudley of Virgina. Her three children, who were the joy of her life are John Kennedy (Kimberly) of North Carolina, Mary Noll (Barry) of Georgia, and Kim Matyskiela (Rich) of North Carolina. She was an adoring grandmother to seven grandchildren Rachel, Brian and Matthew Kennedy, Daniel and Joey Noll, and Richie and Michael Matyskiela.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 13560 Cogburn Road, Milton, Georgia 30004. The service will also be streamed live at www.staidans.org. She will be interred in the Memorial Garden of the church after her service. The family will hold a reception immediately following the service on the church premises in Burtenshaw Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Aidan's in her memory or to the charity of your choice.

