Diane Tippens Kennedy, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Seasons Hospice peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle against Kidney Cancer and other challenging health issues. She was 80 years old. She was born Andrea Diane Tippens on March 12, 1941 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Frank Tippens, Sr., her mother Dessie Darby Tippens, and her brother Joe Frank Tippens, Jr. (Theresa). She is survived by beloved husband Ted M. Kennedy, Jr., a sister Elaine Tippens Brewer (Tony), and three children Ted M. Kennedy, III, (Donna), David C. Kennedy (Sandy), and Kim K. Partrich (Chris). She leaves behind 7 grandchildren Rachel Kennedy, Emily O'Neal (Matt), Cameron Rogers (Matthew), Scott Partrich, Franklin Kennedy, Claire Kennedy, and Catherine Kennedy.



Diane grew up in East Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School in 1958. She attended Georgia State University and was married to Ted on June 10, 1961. Their 60th wedding anniversary was celebrated this year while Diane was hospitalized. After starting a family in Atlanta, Diane moved to Rome, GA, Savannah, and back to Atlanta following her husband's career. In each town, she found a church home and became involved in social and civic activities. She always dreamed of returning to Savannah for her final years. Following Ted's retirement in 1994, she spent many years traveling with Ted and enjoyed vacationing at Wild Dunes and on Lake Murray in South Carolina. Over the years Diane enjoyed her walking groups, ALTA tennis, gardening, and time with her extended family.



She was a woman of deep Christian faith, and spent years in Bible Study Fellowship, involvement in Sunday School classes, delivering Meals on Wheels, and early morning personal Bible Study time. She was serving as a Deacon at Dunwoody Baptist Church upon her death and had served on numerous committees over the years. She worked hard to pass her faith down to her children and grandchildren. Her Christian faith was very evident in Diane's everyday life. While it may be sad that she is gone from this earth, it is heart-warming that she is in a better place.



A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Dunwoody Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A reception will be held after the service at the same location. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Dunwoody Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1445 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.



