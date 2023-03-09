Kennedy, Crawford

KENNEDY, Jr., Crawford Monroe



Crawford was born May 2, 1936 in Kingston, Georgia to Avis and Crawford Kennedy, Sr. He grew up in Atlanta's West End and attended Brown High School, where he was a highly regarded All State athlete in football, basketball and baseball. After learning from the newspaper that his football scholarship to Auburn University was revoked for a recruiting violation of receiving a suit from a booster, he played for the University of Miami before graduating from the University of Georgia. He received a Masters Degree from The University of North Carolina and a post graduate degree from Auburn University.



Crawford met his wife, Phyllis Kelly Kennedy, through mutual friends in 1962. They were married in 1963 and divorced 18 years later. Then in 2000, they remarried – sending out an invitation that their "trial separation just didn't work out". They celebrated 41 total years of marriage on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Crawford was a stellar football coach and math teacher, serving at his alma mater, Brown High School in Atlanta, Druid Hills High School, Avondale High School, and St. Pius X High School. He was a mastermind on the field and was an amazing mentor to many young men. His 1976 Avondale team won the state championship. When Crawford retired from DeKalb County, he had more wins than any coach in the history of the county, a title that lasted several decades.



Following his retirement and remarriage to Phyllis, Crawford moved from Decatur, GA to Titus, Alabama, where he was active at Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry and as chair of the finance committee. He was an avid golfer and poker player, and was in demand as a bridge player later in life.



His grandchildren, Sally and Jake, were his pride and joy – and he would do anything for them, including taking them on trips to Costa Rica, Italy, Disney World and Gulf Shores for many wonderful Thanksgivings with extended family. He and Phyllis also made sure to have everything those two and their friends wanted at the popular "Kennedy Resort" on Lake Jordan, where now grown up friends still like to visit.



In August of 2020, Crawford was involved in a horrific accident that required a life flight to UAB's trauma ICU where he was treated for three weeks. He spent time in rehab before returning to Titus, where he was lovingly cared for by Phyllis and a dedicated team of caregivers. Though he worked hard, he never recovered from the accident. After a recent lengthy stay in the hospital, Crawford entered hospice care. He died peacefully at home on March 6, 2023, following a lovely weekend surrounded by those who loved him most.



He was preceded in death by his son, Bradford Cobb Kennedy; and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Leah Vaughan (Jeff) of Decatur, GA; granddaughter, Sally Vaughan of Memphis, TN; grandson, Jake Vaughan of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Sarah Kennedy Miklas (Ed) of Kingston, GA; nephews, Cliff Miklas and Curtis Miklas of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law, Paula Kelly Meiners (Mike) of Mandeville, LA.



Crawford's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5375 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL. The family will greet visitors at the church from 11:30 AM-12:45 PM where a light lunch will be served.



The family asks that memorial gifts be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 1235, Wetumpka, AL 36092; the Humane Shelter of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092; Titus Volunteer Fire Department, 5879 Titus Road, Titus, AL 36080; or Samaritan's Purse.

