Obituaries

Kennedy, Andrew

Oct 15, 2023

KENNEDY, Joshua Andrew "Drew"

Joshua Andrew Kennedy (Drew), 30, passed away October 7, 2023. He was born March 6, 1993 to Lucien William Kennedy and Vikki Barnes Harvey.

Drew was a beloved son, grandson and father of his precious little daughter, Nova Lynn.

His passing leaves a void in our hearts and he will be deeply missed by his mother, Vikki; his father, William; and his grandparents, Jack and Frances Barnes. Also, his dear friend, Lexey Harris; and many family members and special friends.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

