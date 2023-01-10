ajc logo
Kenemer, Betty

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KENEMER, Betty Ruth

Betty Ruth Kenemer peacefully passed away on January 5, at the age of 91 years. She resided at Brickmont of Johns Creek Assisted Living in Cumming, GA. She was a beloved Mother, Nana and Great-Grandmother. Born in Chattanooga, TN on August 20,1931, she spent her early years in Dalton, GA. After her marriage, she and her husband lived in various states and settled in the Atlanta, GA area. She was predeceased by her husband Deforest Kenemer Sr.

During her life she had many interests and hobbies. She loved bridge and was an avid player, loved gardening and birdwatching and was an excellent seamstress. She was creative, talented, quick witted and possessed a generous spirit. She was loved by all.

She was devoted to and survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family included her daughter, Patti Kenemer Bailey and son-in-law Randall Bailey; son, Deforest Kenemer, Jr. , and daughter-in-law, JoAn Kenemer; son, Brian Kelly Kenemer, and daughter-in-law, Angela Kenemer; her grandchildren, Christopher Bailey, Kate Bailey Petronis; grandson-in-law, Brian Petronis, Trey Kenemer; granddaughter-in-law, Emily Kenemer, Griffin Kenemer, Hans Kenemer and Kendall Kenemer; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Petronis, Olivia Petronis and Emerson Kenemer.

A memorial in her honor will be announced at a later date.




