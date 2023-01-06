KENDRICK, Mamie



Celebration of Life Services for Mother Mamie L. Kendrick of Atlanta, formerly of Sparta, will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:00 AM at Lily Hill Baptist Church, 344 Robin Street Decatur, Georgia 30030. Reverend John F. Hurst, Pastor. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 AM at Interment College Park Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Carolyn K. Trammell, Eugene Presley, Sr. (Evangelist Angela Presley), Willie Mae Kendrick (Jesse Armour), Joyce Grimes (Anthony Grimes), Pamela Presley, and Mildred D. Flowers; brother, Louie D. Skrine; five generations of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 10:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772.



