KENDRICK, James



A Celebration of Life for Mr. James Norris Kendrick of Fayetteville, Georgia will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia Minister Gloria Glynn, officiating, Elder Carl A. Golden, Sr. eulogist. Interment, Camp Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are a loving wife; five children; and a host of other loving family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble the chapel at 12:30 PM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273

