Kendrick, Helen

2 hours ago

KENDRICK, Helen Ann

Helen Ann Kendrick, age 83, peacefully passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home in Lithonia, Georgia. Homegoing Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Reverend Terrance Maeberry, officiating. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Kendrick, Sr. She is survived by her sons and daughters, Pamela, Wenona, Marshall Jr., Rodney, Helene, and Timothy.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 AM.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

