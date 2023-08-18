Kendrick, Constance

KENDRICK (ALLEN), Constance Claire



Constance Claire Allen Kendrick, known fondly as Connie Claire, was born on May 17, 1938, in East Orange, New Jersey. She was the second child of Clara Edwards Allen and Martin Russell Allen, and the niece of Constance Allen Johnson. The family soon moved to Griffin, Georgia, where Connie Claire spent most of her remarkable life. She attended Griffin High School, and later pursued her education at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.



Connie Claire's journey continued as she embraced the joys of life alongside her loving husband, William J. Kendrick, with whom she had a wonderful son, William J. Kendrick, Jr. She was an integral part of the family business, Mid-Georgia Auto Parts, where her dedication and hard work were exemplified. Outside her professional responsibilities, she was a true matriarch who orchestrated unforgettable family camping trips, even if a playful grumble occasionally accompanied the adventure.



Connie Claire had several passions. She showed her deep love for her family in countless ways throughout her life. She found solace and joy in her beloved Garden Club of Griffin, nurturing her green thumb and sharing her love for gardening with kindred spirits. Connie Claire's reverence for beauty and spirituality were expressed in her involvement with the altar guild at her church. And she found great enjoyment in playing bridge and antiquing with her large circle of friends.



She also became an adventuresome world traveler, visiting many far-flung places with only a carry-on bag. Italy held a special place in Connie Claire's heart; she loved the country's rich history, art, and culture, which resonated deeply with her unerring sense of beauty and style.



`A compassionate soul, Connie Claire's dedication to her faith community was a great testament to her character. She was a driving force behind the founding of St. George's Court, a senior living facility, and her commitment to service was evident through her tireless efforts at The Abundant Life Soup Kitchen and the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry. Her involvement ensured that hundreds of individuals received sustenance and hope each week. Later, she became a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Griffin.



Connie Claire's generous spirit transcended boundaries. She sponsored children in developing nations, helping to provide hope for a brighter future. Locally, she championed knowledge and learning by supporting the local library, becoming a beacon of inspiration for her community.



And how Connie Claire loved her furry companions, too, especially her beloved rescue pups, Magic and Shadow.



In the face of life's challenges, Connie Claire's strength and grace were unwavering. She navigated life's storms with a steadfast smile, embodying a unique blend of sternness and kindness that left an indelible mark on all fortunate enough to know her.



Connie Claire's journey took a poignant turn in her later years as she faced the battle against Alzheimer's disease. On August 14, 2023, she peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family and the care and love of The William Breman Jewish Home and Weinstein Hospice, including the dedicated attention of Janet James, Consuela "Ce Ce" McMullen, and the entire third-floor staff.



Connie Claire is survived by her devoted son, William Kendrick; her cherished brother, Samuel Emory Allen (Angie Zera Allen); her extended southern family, Connie Allen Haley (Scott Haley), Laura Allen Noel, and Russ Allen (Nicole King Allen); and her extended northern family, (Debbie, Patty, and Susan); and a host of great-nieces and -nephews, whose lives she enriched.



The family will announce details of a celebration of Connie Claire's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes to, the family kindly suggests donations in Connie Kendrick's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, or The Flint River Regional Library System, or to a charity of your choice.



