X

Kendrick, Amos

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KENDRICK, Reverend Amos Reverend Amos Kendrick, 84, of Jonesboro, GA passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Reverend Kendrick will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by invitation only. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 5:00PM-7:00PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.