Kendrick, Amos

KENDRICK, Reverend Amos Reverend Amos Kendrick, 84, of Jonesboro, GA passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Reverend Kendrick will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by invitation only. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 5:00PM-7:00PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

