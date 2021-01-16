KENDALL, Peggy



Peggy Kendall, age 69, of Atlanta, Ga passed away on January 7, 2021. She was reunited in heaven with her parents Charles and Barbara Prevost, sisters Genie Kobarg and Annie Prevost. Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years William (Billy) Kendall, daughters Virginia Reese and Rosanne Dorfman and their families: Rodney Reese, Rowan (8), Loic (4), Daniel Dorfman, Willie (4), Kendall (1); her siblings Joe (Susan), John (Stephanie), Chuck, Bill (Debbie), Gloria Cheely (Asim), Carol, Francis (Paige), Christine Martinez (Jose), Tom (Stephanie), Marjorie, Richard Kobarg, In-laws Zilda and Carl Christoper, extended family and friends. She was born on November 2, 1951 in St. Johnsbury Vermont. After several moves growing up, she moved to Atlanta in 1968 where she met Billy. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and spent much of her time caring for her family. She and Billy traveled often but some of her favorite times were spent in Evergreen, Al on the family property. She was an incredible cook and a wonderful host. She was an active member of Shallowford Presbyterain Church and the neighborhood Garden Club. She helped manage the family business, Kendall & Murff General Contractors.



Shallowford Presbyterian Church will host a zoom memorial service on Tuesday, January 19. You may find information for the zoom link through the Shallowford.org website. In lieu of flowers, a donation (check only) can be made in her honor to The Alabama 4-H Foundation, 102 Liberty St. Rm 103 Evergreen, Alabama 36401

