KEMP, Patricia



Patricia Kemp, age 71 of Douglasville, passed away on June 7, 2022. Service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be TODAY, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.



