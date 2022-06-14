ajc logo
X

Kemp, Patricia

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KEMP, Patricia

Patricia Kemp, age 71 of Douglasville, passed away on June 7, 2022. Service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be TODAY, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel

8312 Dallas Hwy.

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot 1h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
3h ago
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles
5h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
10h ago
Fulton DA revives ‘Court Watch’ program to monitor repeat offenders
10h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
3h ago
The Latest
Marshall, Slater
Tarson, Wendy
1h ago
Castleberry, Marcus
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top