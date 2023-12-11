KELSEY, Donald
Of Atlanta passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
KELSEY, Donald
Of Atlanta passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral