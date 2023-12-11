Obituaries

Kelsey, Donald

File photo
File photo
Dec 11, 2023

KELSEY, Donald

Of Atlanta passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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