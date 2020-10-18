KELNHOFER, Frances Anne Frances Anne Smith Kelnhofer, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1935, in Centralhatchee, Georgia, and spent most of her adult life in the Atlanta/Decatur area. She is survived by her children, Becky (Chris) Bowen, Bruce (Kathy) Kelnhofer, Frank (Dee) Kelnhofer, Richard (Jerry) Kelnhofer, and Nancy Platt. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit asturner.com for updates.

