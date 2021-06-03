KELMACHTER, Mark Bruce



Mark Bruce Kelmachter was born March 11th, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York, to Jean Muraskin Kelmachter and Meyer Kelmachter. Mark had just finished writing a book about his family. Mark graduated in Philosophy from the University of Buffalo. Mark came to Emory to study Philosophy as a graduate student. Mark enjoyed discussions with his groups of friends while at Emory, in Little Five Points, at Elizabeth Andrews High School where he taught English, at the Church of Religious Science, and online. Mark loved every book written by each of his favorite authors, from Colin Wilson's "The Outsider" to Philip Roth's "Our Gang." Mark loved to tell clever jokes. He also had a knack for finding the best tasting food in any city. Sadly, Mark died Monday, May 31st, 2021. Mark leaves behind his wife Jan, his daughter Mica, his Mother Jean, his sisters Leslie and Shari (Kevin), his brother-in-law Jay (Debbie), his sister-in-law Lauren (Cindy), nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog. Graveside Services at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Peter Berg, at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 4th, 2021. Donations, if you like, to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

