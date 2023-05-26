X

Kelly, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KELLY, William Bryan "Bill"

William Bryan "Bill" Kelly of Greensboro, GA, died on May 23rd at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital after a long illness. He was the son of Leo William Kelly and Frances "Bree" Bryan Kelly and is survived by his mother; brother, Michael Kelly (Karen); Sister Ellen Kelly Smith (Ian); nieces, Elizabeth and Leann Kelly; and nephews, Cameron (Amy) and Grant Smith. He was predeceased by his father; and sister Frances Lelia Kelly.

Bill was born in Atlanta, attended McClatchey Elementary School and graduated from Marist School in 1980. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and earned a Master of Historic Preservation degree from the University in 1993. His preservation career took him to Columbia, SC, and Nashville, TN, before joining Chubb Insurance in Nashville, where he appraised historic properties and real estate. After his retirement from Chubb, he moved to Lake Oconee, where he had many close friends and activities, including a long term as Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Old Salem Fire Rescue.

Services will be held at McCommons Funeral Home in Greensboro on Friday, May 26 at 2:00 PM, with visitation prior to the service at 1:00 PM. A graveside burial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, May 27 at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greene County Food Pantry (greenecountyfoodpantry.org) or Travellers Rest in Nashville (www.historictravellersrest.org). McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

