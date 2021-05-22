KELLY, Terrell Eugene "Tal"



Mr. Terrell Eugene "Tal" Kelly, age 89 of McDonough, Georgia passed away May 20, 2021. He was born in Farrar, Georgia to the late Aubet Nathan Kelly, Sr. and Ida Odessa Noles Kelly. He was preceded in death by his seven siblings, Velma Rae Kelly Davis, Mary Agnes Kelly Davis, Alfred Erben "Dick" Kelly, William Clifford "Dub" Kelly, Hugh Rolland Kelly (Iwo Jima), Sarah Frances "Jane" Kelly Armstrong and Aubet Nathan "Nat" Kelly, Jr. Terrell faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired after 37 years with the Atlantic Envelope Company as a machinist. He was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church at Eastside. Tal loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, playing card games, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a bird watcher and animal lover. He was an avid sports fan and routinely read the daily newspaper. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Hughes Kelly; children, Karen Kelly (John) Leard, Marcia Kelly (David) Strickland, Gayle Kelly (Wes) Silvey and Wesley Kelly; grandchildren, Taylor Leard, Erin (David) Studstill, Meghan (Alvin) Wiggins, Loren Strickland, Ethan (Jennifer) Strickland, Jordan (Parker) Sewell and Maggie Silvey; great grandchildren, Reagan Studstill, David Studstill, IV and Remy Wiggins. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 - 2:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Monday, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mr. Kelly.

