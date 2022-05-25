KELLY, Scott Edward



Scott Kelly, 55, died May 20, 2022, at his home in Manhattan, New York. He was born January 18, 1967, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Jim and Ann Kelly.



Scott Kelly took pleasure in every moment of life. He ate and prepared the best foods and dined at the finest restaurants, he drank the best drinks and he fell head-over-heels with the love of his life, Lauren Mitinas-Kelly, who he told anyone he encountered "hung the moon" for him from the very moment they met in 2004.



His booming voice and larger than life personality that always owned a room exemplified a mantra of live and love big! He was a good Dawg and a good friend.



Scott graduated from Walton High in Marietta, Georgia, class of 1985. He was a high school football star quarterback there and previously played amongst some of the biggest names in football at Palmetto High in Miami, Florida.



Following graduation, he began his career and family in Atlanta. He was proud to serve on the board for Genesis — a home and new start for battered women in Atlanta. Scott moved to New York and his aspirations reached new heights with his beloved Lauren by his side.



As a revered financial advisor and Investment Banker in Atlanta and New York at firms such as DLJ, Credit Suisse, Sun Trust, and Dominick and Dominick and most recently, the self-proclaimed "Reformed I-Banker," reinvented himself as the CEO of a large fitness company, Omni Fight Club. LLC. He was in the middle of building the business from the ground up and was beyond excited for the potential of this burgeoning business and for all the future held.



Most recently Scott and a high school friend, Brian Becker, reconnected and they were highly committed to the Buoniconti Fund, a fund created on behalf of their high school football teammate, Marc Buoniconti who sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game at Citadel. The fund is dedicated to finding a cure for paralysis resulting from spinal cord injury and to seeing millions worldwide walk again. The Fund has changed the landscape of knowledge and therapeutic strategies for spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury. Scott, Lauren, Brian and his wife Grace were already gearing up for the fund's first in-person fund raiser since Covid in NYC this October side-by-side with Marc.



Coming directly from one of Scott's closest friends and business partners over the past 30 years, "Any board, business venture or charity Scott chose to get involved in he became their inspirational voice and leader. Never at a loss for words, Scott would find the positive in pretty much any given situation or predicament. More than anything, he was a problem solver."



He is survived by wife Lauren Mitinas-Kelly, and his parents Ann and Jim Kelly in Alpharetta, GA, and her parents, Garry and Carole Mitinas in Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as his eldest son, Flynn Kelly in Athens, GA, son McCray Kelly in Columbia, SC, his eldest brother Glenn Kelly and his wife Lisa in Marietta, GA, and their three sons and his nephews, Jordan Kelly in Miami, FL, Ryan Kelly in Atlanta, GA, and Caden Kelly in Marietta, GA, and his youngest brother, Todd Kelly and his wife Bethany Iverson in Athens, GA, and Lauren's sister Melissa and her husband John Egan in Poughkeepsie, NY.



A celebration of life will be held at Greenwich Village Funeral Home on 199 Bleecker Street, NY, NY, from 11AM-1PM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



Scott loved flowers, but was also very committed to the Buoniconti Fund, so those who wish to remember are welcome to choose either way to celebrate him at https://secure2.convio.net/tbf/site/Donation2?2084.donation=form1&df_id=2084&mfc_pref=T



Arrangements made by Greenwich Village Funeral Home.

